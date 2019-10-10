71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate a stabbing in North Baton Rouge

52 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 6:39 AM October 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a stabbing in North Baton Rouge that left one person injured.

The incident occurred Thursday, around 1:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wayne St.

Injuries sustained appear non-life threatening at this time.

Details surrounding the cause of the incident are limited, and Baton Rouge Police are investigating the situation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days