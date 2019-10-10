71°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigate a stabbing in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a stabbing in North Baton Rouge that left one person injured.
The incident occurred Thursday, around 1:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Wayne St.
Injuries sustained appear non-life threatening at this time.
Details surrounding the cause of the incident are limited, and Baton Rouge Police are investigating the situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Task force on bullying related suicides
-
Pension debt payment outlined should St. George effort pass Saturday
-
School district says bus driver will not be fired after video shows...
-
Boy witnessed dangerous murder suspect kill his mother in Watson attack, court...
-
Efforts for and against incorporation of St. George heat up