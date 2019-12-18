Police intervene when domestic quarrel escalates, turns into a stabbing

Troy Thomas Jr.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police report responded to a stabbing incident that turned out to be an act of self-defense, and say they left the scene with the injured party in handcuffs.

The incident occurred around 8:24 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1 when a couple who'd been in a relationship and had a child together engaged in an argument that turned volatile.

According to a police report, the woman told police she'd asked Troy Thomas Jr., 29, the father of her child, not to come to her apartment.

Thomas allegedly ignored her request and showed up at her apartment, angry and accusing her of having other men in their home.

The woman said the argument escalated and became physical, so she armed herself with the knife that she eventually used to stab Thomas.

Police say the couple's child was in the apartment during the fight.

Thomas was arrested for domestic abuse/battery/child endangerment, and unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.