Police in standoff with gunman who shot two BRPD officers Sunday

BATON ROUGE – Two Baton Rouge Police officers were shot in a barrage of gunfire Sunday afternoon after responding to reports of shots being fired around a house on Conrad Drive near the corner of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster.

The officers were shot soon after responding around 12:30 p.m.

WBRZ news crews on the scene reported seeing SWAT and other tactical units block off the street where a man believed to be the gunman was locked inside a house. The man was in a standoff with authorities on the outside, who were heard calling to him using a bullhorn.

The police chief and the mayor of Baton Rouge were on the scene not long after the two officers were shot.

The officers’ conditions were not released.

The Advocate, speaking with unnamed sources, reported the gunman was wanted in a deadly domestic violence-related shooting earlier in the day. The newspaper reported a source said the gunman was tied to the earlier shooting where one person died.

The names of anyone involved in either situation have not been released.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, reporters gathered near where the standoff was unfolding heard noises that sound like heavy gunfire. Police were in the area, attempting to coax the suspect from the house. It's not immediately clear what the noise was or what unfolded in the minutes after it was heard.

Video captured by a WBRZ live camera at the scene recorded video where the sounds are heard lasting about 3 seconds. There was not any urgent, reactionary activity in the few seconds following the apparent gunfire.

