Police: Impaired driver struck group of pedestrians, knocked them from elevated expressway

HARVEY - A suspected impaired driver was arrested Sunday night after he knocked three people from atop a raised highway, killing them.

Louisiana State Police say Todd Williams, 40, was driving eastbound on US 90B in Jefferson Parish around 10:30 p.m. when he ran into an SUV stopped in the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of that vehicle, 49-year-old Claude Williams Jr., was trying to move his disabled SUV with the help of two others after it became disabled due to an earlier crash. While the three were trying to move the vehicle out of the roadway, Todd Williams crashed his car into the SUV and pedestrians, pushing them over the elevated expressway to the ground below.

Claude Williams and the two other men, identified as 49-year-old William Leinart and 66-year-old Ivan Chopin, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say it's believed Todd Williams was impaired at the time of the crash, and he was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for vehicular homicide (3 counts), vehicular negligent injuring (3 counts), careless operation, no seat belt, and switched license plate.

The crash remains under investigation.