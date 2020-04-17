Police: Impaired driver hits, kills pedestrian while driving with two children in his vehicle

TERRYTOWN - According to Louisiana State Police, a 26-year-old man lost his life when a drunk driver hit him with a Nissan Altima on West Jefferson Parish's LA 428.

Police say the young man, Eugene Harris, was walking eastbound along LA 428 at Nile Street when 35-year-old Tyrone Wallace was driving eastbound on LA 428 in a 2016 Altima.

For reasons still under investigation, Wallace hit Harris with his vehicle.

The 26-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say impairment on Harris’ part is not suspected and mention that Wallace along with other occupants who were in his vehicle at the time of the crash, two of whom were minors, were not wearing seat belts.

Neither Wallace nor his passengers were injured in the fatal collision.

Police say they suspected Wallace had been drinking.

He submitted to a breath test which listed his Blood Alcohol Level as 0.170 g%, which was well above the legal limit of 0.08% BAC.

Troopers placed him under arrest for: Vehicular Homicide, Unrestrained Child (2 counts), Obstruction of Justice and Operating a Vehicle While Driver’s License is Suspended.

Police say the fatal incident remains under investigation.