72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim of shooting off North Acadian Thruway early Friday

2 hours 24 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 10:18 AM November 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person died after a reported shooting early Friday morning. 

The shooting happened on Belfair Drive near North Acadian Thruway around 3 a.m. Friday. Michael Williams, 44, was identified as the victim of the shooting later Friday morning. 

Trending News

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not release further information about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests were made. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days