Police identify victim of shooting off North Acadian Thruway early Friday

BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person died after a reported shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Belfair Drive near North Acadian Thruway around 3 a.m. Friday. Michael Williams, 44, was identified as the victim of the shooting later Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not release further information about what led to the shooting or whether any arrests were made.