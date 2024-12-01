65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim of fatal car crash on I-10 West at Essen Sunday morning

1 hour 15 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, December 01 2024 Dec 1, 2024 December 01, 2024 1:34 PM December 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police have identified the person killed in a car crash on I-10 West at Essen Lane, Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim is 34-year-old Kathryn Templet.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m.

Officials say Templet was driving a Nissan and lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit a Mercedes. After hitting the Mercedes, her vehicle rolled onto its side where she was partially ejected. 

Detectives say Templet was not wearing her seatbelt. 

Trending News

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, but officials say the other two passengers were uninjured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days