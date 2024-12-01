65°
Police identify victim of fatal car crash on I-10 West at Essen Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE — Police have identified the person killed in a car crash on I-10 West at Essen Lane, Sunday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim is 34-year-old Kathryn Templet.
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m.
Officials say Templet was driving a Nissan and lost control of her vehicle, causing it to hit a Mercedes. After hitting the Mercedes, her vehicle rolled onto its side where she was partially ejected.
Detectives say Templet was not wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, but officials say the other two passengers were uninjured.
