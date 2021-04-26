Police identify victim killed in Prescott Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE - A shooting in north Baton Rouge claimed the life of a 25-year-old resident on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the death of Devonta Ennis, saying Ennis was shot to death in the 4700 block of Prescott Drive on Sunday night, around 7:40 p.m.

According to police, Ennis was inside of a vehicle when an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots, wounding and eventually killing Ennis.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting and have yet to identify both a motive and a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).