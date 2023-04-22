58°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify victim in Ritterman Ave. shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Ritterman Avenue Sunday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police, 37-year-old Juan Montgomery was killed on Ritterman Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Police spokesperson L'jean McKneely said that two black males forcefully entered Montgomery's home, shooting him multiple times. Montgomery died at the scene.
Investigators say the two suspects fled the home before police arrived. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10-year-old girl wants to sell 80 gallons of lemonade to help families...
-
After pregnant woman's killing, neighbors say business owner needs to make changes
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes
-
Livingston Parish school board one step closer to getting teachers a raise
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title