Police identify victim in Ritterman Ave. shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Ritterman Avenue Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 37-year-old Juan Montgomery was killed on Ritterman Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Police spokesperson L'jean McKneely said that two black males forcefully entered Montgomery's home, shooting him multiple times. Montgomery died at the scene.

Investigators say the two suspects fled the home before police arrived. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.