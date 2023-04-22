58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in Ritterman Ave. shooting

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Sunday, December 11 2016 Dec 11, 2016 December 11, 2016 10:31 AM December 11, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Ritterman Avenue Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 37-year-old Juan Montgomery was killed on Ritterman Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Police spokesperson L'jean McKneely said that two black males forcefully entered Montgomery's home, shooting him multiple times. Montgomery died at the scene.

Investigators say the two suspects fled the home before police arrived. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days