64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in Howell Park shooting

1 hour 24 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2019 Dec 8, 2019 December 08, 2019 11:37 AM December 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting at a BREC park at 5509 Winbourne Ave.

A call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday reporting shots fired at Howell Park. One person was shot in the mid section and transported to the hospital where he later died. 

The victim has been identified as 25 year old Ivory Profit. 

The suspect is still at large.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days