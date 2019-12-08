64°
Police identify victim in Howell Park shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting at a BREC park at 5509 Winbourne Ave.
A call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday reporting shots fired at Howell Park. One person was shot in the mid section and transported to the hospital where he later died.
The victim has been identified as 25 year old Ivory Profit.
The suspect is still at large.
The investigation is still ongoing.
