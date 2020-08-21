Police identify victim in alleged vehicular homicide on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning on Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of someone lying in the road on Airline Highway and East Industrial Ave. around 2:55 a.m.

Detectives believe the suspect, who has not been identified, intentionally ran over 59-year-old Earnest Johnson with a vehicle after robbing him of his belongings.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Before authorities arrived to the scene, the suspect fled.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).