88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in alleged vehicular homicide on Airline Highway

11 hours 22 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 August 21, 2020 5:32 AM August 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning on Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of someone lying in the road on Airline Highway and East Industrial Ave. around 2:55 a.m.

Detectives believe the suspect, who has not been identified, intentionally ran over 59-year-old Earnest Johnson with a vehicle after robbing him of his belongings.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Before authorities arrived to the scene, the suspect fled.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days