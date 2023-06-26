81°
Police identify victim in Alaska Street shooting
UPDATE: Late Friday, Baton Rouge Police said they are investigating "some similarities" in the Alaska Street shooting and the shooting death of Bruce Cofield on Tuesday.
They did not want to release any other details about the investigation.
"We don't want to premature," police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Alaska Street Thursday evening.
The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Donald Smart.
The shooting occurred after 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Alaska Street, in a park between Aster and West Roosevelt streets. Smart was found lying in the roadway suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene. At this time authorities do not have a suspect or motive.
