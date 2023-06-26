81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in Alaska Street shooting

5 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, September 15 2017 Sep 15, 2017 September 15, 2017 10:40 AM September 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

UPDATE: Late Friday, Baton Rouge Police said they are investigating "some similarities" in the Alaska Street shooting and the shooting death of Bruce Cofield on Tuesday.

They did not want to release any other details about the investigation.

"We don't want to premature," police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. 

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Alaska Street Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Donald Smart.

The shooting occurred after 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Alaska Street, in a park between Aster and West Roosevelt streets. Smart was found lying in the roadway suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene. At this time authorities do not have a suspect or motive.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days