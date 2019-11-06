Police identify two arrested in connection with incident involving theft of BRPD gun & police chase

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday night, Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects related to an incident involving the theft of a BRPD weapon and a police chase.

Authorities say 19-year-old Tyreke Chaney and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile were riding together in a car that fled from police and lead them on an elaborate chase.

Just before 8 p.m, Chaney was arrested on charges of flight from an officer and resisting arrest. The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of simple burglary, resisting an officer and theft of a firearm.

Police say it all began on Sunday, Nov. 3, when the juvenile broke into a police unit near a business within the 7000 block of Florida Blvd and took a firearm out of the vehicle.

By the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 5 police had retrieved the gun and closed in on the 17-year-old, who was in a car with Chaney. Police say Chaney led them on a chase that took them from Baton Rouge all the way to Central.

The pursuit ended on Lovett Road, near Sullivan. Chaney and the unidentified 17-year-old were taken into custody with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office and Central Police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.