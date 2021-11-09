Teen dies after shooting at Tigerland apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old died Monday after a shooting at a Tigerland apartment complex over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue. Police said the victim, identified as Beyond Wright, was shot and died in a hospital the next day.

A second person was also shot and taken to a hospital. That person is expected to survive.

Police have not publicly identified a possible suspect or motive in the shooting at this time.