Police identify suspect who led officers on chase throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A suspect led police and sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that wound through downtown Baton Rouge, LSU's campus and into North Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning.

The chase unfolded around 9 a.m. after the suspect tried to set a fire in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Jefferson Highway near Lobdell Avenue, according to police. Video showed the suspect also led police onto I-110 and through parts of the LSU campus.

After roughly an hour of evading police, the suspect abandoned the truck and fled on foot in the area of Braddock Street and Cotton Street.

Car chase ends on Burns Drive, suspect got out and fled near Braddock.



The suspect, identified by police as Derrick Lathan, was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. at a house along Thomas H. Delpit Drive near Burns Drive.

Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were involved in the pursuit.

