Police identify suspect on the run after deadly Zachary shooting

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect as Jeffrey Neff, 34. He's wanted on charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violating of restraining order and stalking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

*****

ZACHARY - A Sunday (Feb. 7) night shooting in Zachary resulted in one person's death, authorities say.

The deadly incident unfolded in Zachary's Live Oak Trace community on Hidden Pass Drive, and the Zachary Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported Monday that the deceased individual, 32-year-old Kylan Givens, sustained multiple gunshot wounds before passing away.

At this time details related to a motive and any possible suspects involved have yet to be released by the Zachary Police Department. This article will be updated as such details become available.

According to the Advocate, this marks the third homicide of 2021 in Zachary.