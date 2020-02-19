Police identify suspect in hit-and-run that killed ATV rider

ST. MARTINVILLE - Louisiana State Police say they've identified the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run involving an ATV earlier this month.

Police say 45-year-old Lamont Wiltz of St. Martinville was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a four-wheeler, killing its driver.

The crash, which occurred on LA Highway 31, near Big Apple Lane in St. Martin Parish, claimed the life of 36-year-old Jamaal Anthony James.

Police say James was traveling northbound on LA Highway 31 on a Honda four-wheeler as Wiltz's vehicle was simultaneously traveling in the same direction.

Wiltz's automobile struck James' four-wheeler, sending it swerving into a ditch. During the crash, James was ejected from the ATV.

Despite wearing a D.O.T. approved helmet, James sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where he passed away.

Police say Wiltz was apprehended on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and booked into St. Martin Parish Jail.