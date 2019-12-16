Police identify passenger killed in Breaux Bridge collision

BREAUX BRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Chayce Gobert of Breaux Bridge, Sunday morning.

A preliminary investigation by Louisiana State Police (LSP) revealed that Gobert had been riding in the backseat of a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Caitlyn Hebert.

Hebert was headed southbound on LA Hwy 347 when she attempted to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road and found herself in the path of a northbound Ram pickup truck.

The truck hit Hebert's car in a collision so severe that Gobert was killed. Hebert and the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Gobert wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but both Hebert and the pickup truck's driver were.

LSP says they're unsure whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash as results from toxicology samples taken from both drivers are currently pending.