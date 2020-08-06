Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-10 crash near Bluebonnet Blvd. Thursday

A motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday (August 5, 2020) morning crash on I-10 West near Bluebonnet and Siegen.

BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist has been killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-10 West near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit.

The deadly wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and after that time, the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd was temporarily closed to allow police and emergency personnel to respond to the incident.

Louisiana State Police identified the man killed as 33-year-old Nicholas Tanzini of California. Police said he was thrown from the motorcycle after striking a concrete barrier.

FATAL CRASH UPDATE: All lanes are open on the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd. Congestion is minimal. pic.twitter.com/05Rf85muf8 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 6, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal motorcycle crash closes part of access road to I-10 West near Mall of LA. pic.twitter.com/qrC5uqehLD — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 6, 2020

The service road was reopened around 8:20 a.m.