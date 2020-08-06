91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-10 crash near Bluebonnet Blvd. Thursday

9 hours 43 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 August 06, 2020 7:26 AM August 06, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A motorcyclist was killed in a Thursday (August 5, 2020) morning crash on I-10 West near Bluebonnet and Siegen.

BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist has been killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-10 West near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit.

The deadly wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and after that time, the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd was temporarily closed to allow police and emergency personnel to respond to the incident.

Louisiana State Police identified the man killed as 33-year-old Nicholas Tanzini of California. Police said he was thrown from the motorcycle after striking a concrete barrier.

The service road was reopened around 8:20 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days