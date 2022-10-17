71°
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. 

Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Information on a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. 

