Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive.

Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Information on a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.