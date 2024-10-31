74°
Police identify man on ATV hit by vehicle on Eddie Robinson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police say the victim in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle has died.
Authorities have identified the driver of the ATV as 25-year-old Stewart Granger.
Police say the crash involved a 2018 Nissan Rogue and a Honda ATV. According to a release, the Nissan was driving east on South Boulevard through the intersection of Eddie Robinson on a green light. The ATV was driving south on the roadway and drove through the intersection, running a red light.
As a result, the ATV struck the left front of the car. After the crash, the car veered right and hit a utility pole.
Granger was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
