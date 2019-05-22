Worker killed while finishing up repairs on Basin Bridge Wednesday

IBERVILLE PARISH - Officials say a worker was struck and killed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on I-10 West at mile marker 134. According to the Department of Transportation and Development, the crash killed a contract worker after a vehicle collided with equipment on the roadway.

State police identified the victim as 48-year-old Andres Torres of Land O’ Lakes, Florida. Police say Torres and other workers were in the process of reopening the lane after overnight roadwork when a vehicle struck a sign and Torres, killing him.

DOTD officials say work was being done to repair the joints on the bridge.

Impairment is not a suspected factor, but the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been announced at this time.