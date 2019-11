Police identify man killed in shooting on Curtis Street near Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting on Curtis Street near Scenic Highway that left one man dead.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 1500 block of Curtis Street. Officials say 38-year-old Donald Joseph was found dead on scene when they arrived.

The shooting is still under investigation as of now there are no suspects at the time.