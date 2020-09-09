82°
Police identify man killed in shooting near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon near downtown.
At least one man was shot dead in the 1200 block of Convention St. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Police have identified the victim as Daryl Chaney, 45.
The gunman fled the scene and has not been detained.
No other details were immediately available.
