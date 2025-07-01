85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police identify man killed in shooting Monday afternoon

Tuesday, July 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified a man killed in a shooting along Woodpecker Street on Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the corner of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J around 3:15 p.m.. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Victor Lapharohs, shot to death in a nearby parking lot. 

No motive or suspect was immediately identified. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

