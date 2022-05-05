Police identify man killed in pile-up crash on LA 1 Tuesday; arrest possible

70°
3 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Police have identified a person who died in a crash involving six vehicles in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday.

The accident was reported after 11 a.m. on LA 1 near Sugar Plantation Parkway. Officials say the crash involved six cars including a local fire department vehicle.

Authorities say as many as five people were hurt in the accident, including one person who needed to be extricated from the crash. Police tell WBRZ one person died in the crash. He was identified Thursday as 77-year-old Winston Collier.

Addis police say an arrest is pending for Joshua Pedigo, who is already jailed on unrelated warrants.

