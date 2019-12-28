70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify man killed in overnight shooting near N. Acadian Thruway

1 day 13 hours 55 minutes ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 December 27, 2019 7:32 AM December 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. 

BRPD identified the victim as 33-year-old, Keith Antoine. Antoine was found inside of a vehicle early Friday morning, in the 1400 block of North 31st street, near Bogan Walk. He'd been shot multiple times.

As Antoine's body was loaded into the East Baton Rouge Coroner's van, his family arrived on scene and began crying out in emotional pain. 

The incident remains under investigation and a suspect or suspects have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days