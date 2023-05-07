85°
Police identify man killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Friday night at the Circle K along Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. One person, now identified as 33-year-old Juandell Miller, was found dead.
Authorities believe that Miller was targeted for unknown reasons.
This is a developing story.
