Police identify man killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive

1 hour 43 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, May 07 2023 May 7, 2023 May 07, 2023 3:04 PM May 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Friday night at the Circle K along Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. One person, now identified as 33-year-old Juandell Miller, was found dead. 

Authorities believe that Miller was targeted for unknown reasons.

This is a developing story. 

