Police identify man killed at Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Friday night at the Circle K along Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. One person, now identified as 33-year-old Juandell Miller, was found dead.

Authorities believe that Miller was targeted for unknown reasons.

This is a developing story.