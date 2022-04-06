Police identify man killed at apartment building on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Demerkus Brown was shot to death around 5:00 a.m. at the complex near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police said Brown was shot by a man who fled in a black vehicle before officers arrived.

No more details were immediately available.