Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death inside his vehicle on Lanier Drive Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was called in around 7:50 a.m., leading officers to find Dylan Fillmore, 20, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

No motives or suspects have emerged as of this time. This is an ongoing investigation.