Police identify man found shot to death in Carville home
CARVILLE - A man was found shot to death in his home Monday morning after police were alerted by a neighbor with two bullet holes in her home.
St. Gabriel Police Department said 28-year-old Timothy Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a trailer along MLK Parkway. A neighbor reported gunfire in the area Sunday night. Police found the man dead Monday morning.
No more details were immediately available.
