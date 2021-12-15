Police identify man found shot to death in Carville home

CARVILLE - A man was found shot to death in his home Monday morning after police were alerted by a neighbor with two bullet holes in her home.

St. Gabriel Police Department said 28-year-old Timothy Brown was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a trailer along MLK Parkway. A neighbor reported gunfire in the area Sunday night. Police found the man dead Monday morning.

No more details were immediately available.