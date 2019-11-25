38°
Police identify man found dead on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have identified the body of a deceased man found at 5459 Prescott Road, near The Lodge Apartments.
Byron Batiste, 32, was found dead due to multiple gunshot wounds when officials were called to the scene Saturday evening, around 8:40 p.m.
As police continue investigate Batiste's death, they ask that anyone with information related to the fatal incident call The Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
