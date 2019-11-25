38°
Police identify man found dead on Prescott Road

1 day 8 hours 36 minutes ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 November 23, 2019 9:19 PM November 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have identified the body of a deceased man found at 5459 Prescott Road, near The Lodge Apartments. 

Byron Batiste, 32, was found dead due to multiple gunshot wounds when officials were called to the scene Saturday evening, around 8:40 p.m.

As police continue investigate Batiste's death, they ask that anyone with information related to the fatal incident call The Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. 

