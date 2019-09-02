Police identify man found dead in hotel Sunday after reported shooting

88°
Monday, September 02 2019
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Baton Rouge hotel over the weekend.

Authorities were called to a reported shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive. Monday, police identified the man killed as 36-year-old Jody Arcediano.

His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

There are no known suspects at this time.

No further information was provided. 

