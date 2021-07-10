79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed on Ascension Parish Highway

Saturday, July 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DUTCHTOWN - State Police are still investigating a fatality accident that happened Friday night on the I-10 overpass on Hwy. 74.

State Police said 67-year-old bicyclist Donald Lacaze was hit by a pickup around 11 p.m. when the biker was cycling in the center of the southbound lane of the highway.

Lacaze was hit, injured and rushed to the hospital where he later died. State Police did not immediately release the name of the cyclist.

No one has been charged, State Police said, though the crash remains under investigation.

