79°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed on Ascension Parish Highway
DUTCHTOWN - State Police are still investigating a fatality accident that happened Friday night on the I-10 overpass on Hwy. 74.
State Police said 67-year-old bicyclist Donald Lacaze was hit by a pickup around 11 p.m. when the biker was cycling in the center of the southbound lane of the highway.
Lacaze was hit, injured and rushed to the hospital where he later died. State Police did not immediately release the name of the cyclist.
Trending News
No one has been charged, State Police said, though the crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride
-
Man rescued from Atchafalaya after viral stunt shows him jumping off Basin...
-
LSU, Southern offer La. 14-year-old spelling bee champion a full-ride scholarship
-
Man rescued after stunt on Basin Bridge
-
Former prosecutor among handful indicted in money laundering scheme