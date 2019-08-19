Police identify 55-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Walker

WALKER- Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy 1024.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 1024 East of Hwy. 449. It took the life of 55-year-old James Evans of Walker.

Police say Evans was driving westbound on LA Hwy 1024 on a 2018 Harley Davidson Deluxe. At the same time, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 1024. Evans then crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Harley Davidson crashing into the Chevrolet head-on.

Evans was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died. Impairment is still unknown at the time, a toxicology test has been submitted.

The driver of the Chevrolet took a breath test and showed no signs of impairment. The Chevrolet driver was not injured in the crash.

The wreck is still under investigation.