71°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify 51-year-old man killed in shooting on North 44th Street
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds on North 44th Street.
Police have identified the deceased man as John Armstrong. They say he died Wednesday evening while in the front yard of a home within the 1100 block of the aforementioned street.
Authorities have yet to announce any suspects or a motive in connection with Armstrong's killing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify the 51-year-old man who was killed on North 44th Street,...
-
The world reacts to COVID-19 outbreak; 13 Louisiana patients contract virus
-
A total of 13 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in...
-
Melanie Curtin, accused of sex crimes, returns to court Thursday
-
LA State Police investigate officer-involved shooting
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win