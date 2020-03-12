71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify 51-year-old man killed in shooting on North 44th Street

5 hours 31 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 5:11 AM March 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds on North 44th Street.

Police have identified the deceased man as John Armstrong. They say he died Wednesday evening while in the front yard of a home within the 1100 block of the aforementioned street.

Authorities have yet to announce any suspects or a motive in connection with Armstrong's killing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days