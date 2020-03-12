Police identify 51-year-old man killed in shooting on North 44th Street

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was found suffering from gunshot wounds on North 44th Street.

Police have identified the deceased man as John Armstrong. They say he died Wednesday evening while in the front yard of a home within the 1100 block of the aforementioned street.

Authorities have yet to announce any suspects or a motive in connection with Armstrong's killing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

