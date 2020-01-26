52°
Police identify 3-year-old killed in shooting off Birch Street

Saturday, January 25 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a child dead in the 1900 block of Birch Street Saturday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m. BRPD and emergency crews responded to 3-year-old Amir Antoine suffering from a gunshot wound at 1915 Birch Street near the I-110 Interstate. 

Amir was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. The family told WBRZ, they believe the shooting was accidental.

Authorities are still investigating. This is a developing story. 

This is the second child that's been shot in the Baton Rouge area. The first, was Friday at a motel near Siegen Lane where authorities said a 5-year-old was struck in the hand.

