Police identify 26-year-old woman killed in North Ardenwood Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Monday evening.

The gunfire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. at the Serenity Apartments off N Ardenwood Drive and according to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Alexis Griffin was killed during the incident.

Police say she was discovered behind the apartment complex suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crime.

An investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.