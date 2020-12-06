52°
Police identify 14-year-old shot to death outside his home Friday

BATON ROUGE - A teen is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. on Topeka Street near Mohican Street. Police said 14-year-old Reginald Lewis Jr. was found with a fatal gunshot wound near his home.

Police have not identified any potential suspects nor a motive.

