Police identify 14-year-old shot to death outside his home Friday
BATON ROUGE - A teen is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.
The gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. on Topeka Street near Mohican Street. Police said 14-year-old Reginald Lewis Jr. was found with a fatal gunshot wound near his home.
EBR Coroner’s van leaving the scene on Topeka where a juvenile male was shot and killed this afternoon pic.twitter.com/l39l0ixoGK— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) December 5, 2020
Police have not identified any potential suspects nor a motive.
