Police ID victim in fatal shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police have released the identification of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night on Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ that 50-year-old Jeffery Follins was gunned down in the shooting.

BRPD was dispatched to the 2700 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 8:30 p.m.. When officers arrived they found Follins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He passed away at the scene.

A motive or possible suspect has not been identified.

This is a developing story.