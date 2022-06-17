83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police ID victim in fatal shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Drive

3 hours 18 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, June 17 2022 Jun 17, 2022 June 17, 2022 6:00 AM June 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have released the identification of the  man killed in a shooting Thursday night on Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ that 50-year-old Jeffery Follins was gunned down in the shooting.

BRPD was dispatched to the 2700 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive around 8:30 p.m.. When officers arrived they found Follins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He passed away at the scene.

A motive or possible suspect has not been identified.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days