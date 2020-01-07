Police ID suspect accused in fatal Walmart shooting

NEW ORLEANS - Police say 21-year-old Kentrell Baham has been accused of walking into a Walmart and fatally shooting a store manager.

Baham was identified Tuesday morning.

According to WWL-TV, the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., Monday, when Baham entered the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly, New Orleans and opened fire while hundreds of customers were in the store.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said Baham used a handgun to fire multiple rounds and hit two victims.

One of the victims was a Walmart co-manager who was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His co-workers said he'd only started working there a few months before the incident.

The second victim, a 25-year-old woman, was shot in the foot and declared 'stable.'

After opening fire, the gunman attempted to flee the scene and failed thanks to an officer who was on-site to provide security.

The officer called for assistance around 6:30 p.m., but by the time it arrived, he'd already restrained the suspect.

During a Monday evening press conference, Chief Ferguson praised the officer's courage, saying, "He immediately approached and apprehended this individual and took him into custody, which may have saved many other lives within this business."

NOPD officials have not identified the victim or a motive behind the shooting but witnesses told WWL-TV there was a heated argument between two customers in the store before the incident.

The deceased co-manager attempted to intervene and defuse the situation.

But hours later that Baham allegedly walked into the store and shot him to death.

A Walmart spokesman sent WWL-TV a comment on the tragic event, saying, "The loss of our associate is deeply saddening and our hearts go out to their loved ones. We are grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement and will do everything we can to support our associates in the wake of this tragedy. We will continue to assist law enforcement during their investigation."