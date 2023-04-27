Police ID mother wanted in Baton Rouge bus driver attack; daughters also face charges

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a mother and daughter accused of jumping a school bus driver during her route.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced officers were looking for Brittany Banks and the unidentified juvenile.

A BRPD spokesperson said Banks was initially supposed to turn herself in Thursday morning but never showed up. A GoFundMe page that appeared to be set up by Banks indicated she was trying to raise money to pay for her bond before she turned herself in.

That page claims she jumped in after the bus driver "disrespected" her daughter and that she "acted like any concerned mother."

The attack happened as the bus was stopped along Bradley Street at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Video posted to social media shows the confrontation happened after the driver got into an argument with a student, Banks' daughter. Police say that student then called for her mom, who boarded the bus and started attacking the driver.

See the video here (content warning)

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Carlicia Lewis, also identified as Banks' daughter. Investigators believe all three were involved in the attack.

Officers say the driver had injuries to her head, neck and shoulder.

Lewis was booked for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Banks and her juvenile daughter face similar charges.

The East Baton Rouge School System said the bus, the students on board and the driver are not with the EBR district. Sources suggested the bus was carrying students from Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter.

The bus driver is said to work for First Student. They released this statement;

"At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is a responsibility we take very seriously. We are appalled by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously hurt. Given this is an active investigation, we are not in a position to comment further." -Jen Biddinger, First Student.