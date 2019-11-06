77°
Police ID man shot to death on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Police have identified the man fatally shot at an apartment complex near Tigerland early Wednesday morning.

Derek Jones, 41, was found dead inside of a friend's apartment. It happened on the 1100 block of Jim Taylor Drive. Jones had been shot multiple times.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a overnight shooting on Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue near Tiger land . The incident happened on the bottom floor of this complex right where I’m pointing. There’s still few details at the time @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/0QToO6qvm0

 Neighbors in the areas told WBRZ they heard gunshots late Tuesday, but disregarded them.

The shooting in still under investigation.

