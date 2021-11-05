55°
Police ID bicyclist killed after being struck by three different vehicles

Friday, November 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bicyclist was killed while trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge street Thursday night.

State Police said 57-year-old Tyrone Sarvaunt of Baton Rouge was attempting to cross Siegen Lane near Perkins Road when he was fatally struck by the vehicles.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. and police say the vehicle that initially struck Sarvaunt was a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. Two other vehicles, a 2007 Toyota Solara and a 2020 Kia Optima, also hit Sarvaunt, according to authorities.

Sarvaunt was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

