Police ID bicyclist killed after being struck by three different vehicles
BATON ROUGE - A bicyclist was killed while trying to cross a busy Baton Rouge street Thursday night.
State Police said 57-year-old Tyrone Sarvaunt of Baton Rouge was attempting to cross Siegen Lane near Perkins Road when he was fatally struck by the vehicles.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. and police say the vehicle that initially struck Sarvaunt was a 2015 Jeep Wrangler. Two other vehicles, a 2007 Toyota Solara and a 2020 Kia Optima, also hit Sarvaunt, according to authorities.
Sarvaunt was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
