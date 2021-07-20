81°
Police: Homeless person repeatedly stabbed, left to die in street overnight

Tuesday, July 20 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A homeless person was stabbed and left to die in a roadway late Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found Kadarian Williams, 26, with multiple stab wounds around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Williams was lying in Gus Young Avenue near N 44th Street, police said.

Williams was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not determined a motive or suspect in the killing at this time. 

