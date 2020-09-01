Police help lost driver after vehicle ends up in middle of LSU Quad

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police had to guide a driver back to the roads after she managed to drive her car through the campus's Quad.

Posts on social media Tuesday afternoon suggested the driver asked for help before realizing she was caught in the busy Quad in the middle of campus.

Girl driving her car through the middle of the quad: “Where’s the nearest street?”



Welcome back, tigers?? pic.twitter.com/wJsHryxSol — Overheard LSU (@overheard_lsu) September 1, 2020

A university spokesperson said campus police were alerted to the situation and helped the driver move her vehicle out of the area.