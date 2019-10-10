76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Former employee shoots person at Burger King on Coursey Boulevard

3 hours 56 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 5:20 PM October 10, 2019 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a person was shot at a fast food restaurant in Baton Rouge Thursday. 

The incident was reported around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooter was believed to be a former employee of the restaurant but did not say what might have prompted the shooting.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days