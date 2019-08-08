Police: Florida caretaker steals $110K from Holocaust survivor

94°
Thursday, August 08 2019
MIAMI (AP) - A caretaker has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and her husband.
  
News outlets report 56-year-old Odalis Lopez was arrested Friday and charged with grand theft and elderly financial exploitation. Lopez is a licensed certified nursing assistant who has taken care of Rella and Leonard Herman since 2011. The Hermans are in their 90s.
  
An arrest warrant says Lopez made exorbitant charges on their credit cards, including spending more than $110,000 at Publix grocery stores.
  
Herman's grandson Micah also accused Lopez of stealing from the couple's retirement funds, because the couple unwittingly paid off the cards using money from Rella Herman's German reparation checks.
  
It's unclear whether Lopez has an attorney.
