Police: Florida boy stabbed 5-year-old sister multiple times, arrested for attempted murder

OCALA, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his 5-year-old sister multiple times.

Authorities in Ocala, Florida responded to an apartment complex Monday afternoon to reports of a stabbing involving juveniles, according to WFTV.

Once police arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment where they lived but no sign of a suspect. The victim was conscious and able to speak with authorities when they found her.

Her brother was soon found hiding in a nearby maintenance shed.

The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she is currently being treated for stab wounds.

The 9-year-old boy was then arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, said WFTV, citing a news release from the Ocala Police Department.

The condition of the 5-year-old girl is not currently known.